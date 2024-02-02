Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UMKC and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 45-37 lead against Denver.

If UMKC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-13 in no time. On the other hand, Denver will have to make due with a 13-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Denver 13-9, UMKC 9-13

How To Watch

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

Denver has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. Coming off a loss in a game Denver was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Denver found out the hard way on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-72 punch to the gut against the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Roos got the win against the Coyotes on Saturday by a conclusive 81-57.

The Pioneers' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9. As for the Roos, their victory bumped their record up to 9-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Denver took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, UMKC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 7-12 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 5-1 ATS vs. Denver across their last six meetings.

Odds

UMKC is a slight 2-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

UMKC has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Denver.