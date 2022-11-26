Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ UMKC

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 4-2; UMKC 3-5

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Swinney Recreation Center at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. They earned a 60-56 win in their most recent contest against the UMKC Kangaroos in December of last year.

The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday SIU-Edwardsville proved too difficult a challenge. The Cougars managed a 61-56 win over Longwood.

As for UMKC, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 73-59 fall against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Wednesday.

SIU-Edwardsville's victory lifted them to 4-2 while UMKC's loss dropped them down to 3-5. We'll see if SIU-Edwardsville can repeat their recent success or if UMKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SIU-Edwardsville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.