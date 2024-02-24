Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Colo. State 20-7, UNLV 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNLV and the Rams are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Colo. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNLV, who comes in off a win.

UNLV was handed a three-point defeat in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Falcons on Wednesday. The Rebels put a hurting on the Falcons on the road to the tune of 72-43. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.4% better than the opposition, as UNLV's was.

UNLV's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Rob Whaley Jr., who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keylan Boone, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colo. State's game on Wednesday was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of the Lobos by a score of 68-66.

Colo. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaiah Stevens, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists, and Joel Scott who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Scott pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Rebels pushed their record up to 15-10 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Rams, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNLV just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've made 49.5% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNLV couldn't quite finish off the Rams in their previous meeting back in January and fell 78-75. Will UNLV have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNLV and Colo. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.