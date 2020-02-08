Villanova vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Villanova

Current Records: Seton Hall 17-5; Villanova 17-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the #12 Seton Hall Pirates and the #10 Villanova Wildcats will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Seton Hall might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 78-71. Guard Myles Powell took over for the Pirates, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Villanova as they fell 79-76 to the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Wildcats' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Collin Gillespie, who had 28 points and six assists, and forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

Seton Hall's victory brought them up to 17-5 while Villanova's defeat pulled them down to an identical 17-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall comes into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with three on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Villanova have won nine out of their last 11 games against Seton Hall.