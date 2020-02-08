Villanova vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Villanova vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Villanova
Current Records: Seton Hall 17-5; Villanova 17-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the #12 Seton Hall Pirates and the #10 Villanova Wildcats will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Seton Hall might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 78-71. Guard Myles Powell took over for the Pirates, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Villanova as they fell 79-76 to the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Wildcats' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Collin Gillespie, who had 28 points and six assists, and forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds.
Seton Hall's victory brought them up to 17-5 while Villanova's defeat pulled them down to an identical 17-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall comes into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with three on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Villanova have won nine out of their last 11 games against Seton Hall.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Villanova 74 vs. Seton Hall 72
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Villanova 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Seton Hall 52
- Feb 28, 2018 - Villanova 69 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Feb 04, 2018 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 76
- Mar 10, 2017 - Villanova 55 vs. Seton Hall 53
- Feb 18, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 70
- Jan 16, 2017 - Villanova 76 vs. Seton Hall 46
- Mar 12, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Villanova 67
- Jan 20, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home