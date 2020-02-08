Villanova vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Villanova

Current Records: Seton Hall 17-5; Villanova 17-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the #12 Seton Hall Pirates and the #10 Villanova Wildcats will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Seton Hall might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, winning 78-71. Guard Myles Powell took over for the Pirates, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Villanova as they fell 79-76 to the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Wildcats' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Collin Gillespie, who had 28 points and six assists, and forward Saddiq Bey, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

Seton Hall's victory brought them up to 17-5 while Villanova's defeat pulled them down to an identical 17-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall comes into the contest boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. The Wildcats are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with three on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Villanova have won nine out of their last 11 games against Seton Hall.

  • Mar 16, 2019 - Villanova 74 vs. Seton Hall 72
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Villanova 75
  • Jan 27, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Seton Hall 52
  • Feb 28, 2018 - Villanova 69 vs. Seton Hall 68
  • Feb 04, 2018 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 76
  • Mar 10, 2017 - Villanova 55 vs. Seton Hall 53
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Villanova 92 vs. Seton Hall 70
  • Jan 16, 2017 - Villanova 76 vs. Seton Hall 46
  • Mar 12, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Villanova 67
  • Jan 20, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 71
  • Jan 06, 2016 - Villanova 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
