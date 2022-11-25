Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-2; Virginia Tech 5-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

Virginia Tech was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 77-75 to the College of Charleston Cougars. Virginia Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Justyn Mutts, who had 16 points along with nine rebounds.

As for Charleston Southern, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday. Charleston Southern enjoyed a cozy 78-63 win over Bethune-Cookman.

This next contest looks promising for Virginia Tech, who are favored by a full 25 points. Now might not be the best time to take the Hokies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Virginia Tech is now 5-1 while the Buccaneers sit at 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech comes into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.70%. On the other end of the spectrum, Charleston Southern has only been able to knock down 38.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hokies' 12.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.56

Odds

The Hokies are a big 25-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.