Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Oregon State 9-4, Washington State 9-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.40

What to Know

Oregon State has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Oregon State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Oregon State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Trojans with points to spare, taking the game 86-70. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 119 points.

Oregon State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Dexter Akanno was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Washington State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 74-67 to the Buffaloes on Sunday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Isaac Jones, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrej Jakimovski, who scored 19 points.

The Beavers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 9-4.

Things could have been worse for Oregon State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 80-62 loss to Washington State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Oregon State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington State is a big 12-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Washington State and Oregon State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.