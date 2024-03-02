Who's Playing
N. Illinois Huskies @ Akron Zips
Current Records: N. Illinois 10-18, Akron 20-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Akron. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
Last Tuesday, the Zips came up short against the Bobcats and fell 74-67.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Rockets 75-72. The win was some much needed relief for N. Illinois as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Zips' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.
Akron took their victory against the Huskies in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 73-51. With Akron ahead 35-16 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Odds
Akron is a big 16-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 15.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.
- Jan 02, 2024 - Akron 73 vs. N. Illinois 51
- Jan 03, 2023 - Akron 76 vs. N. Illinois 51
- Feb 17, 2022 - N. Illinois 66 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 08, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. N. Illinois 64
- Feb 16, 2021 - Akron 81 vs. N. Illinois 76
- Jan 12, 2021 - N. Illinois 67 vs. Akron 65
- Jan 14, 2020 - Akron 72 vs. N. Illinois 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - Akron 67 vs. N. Illinois 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - N. Illinois 73 vs. Akron 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Akron 82 vs. N. Illinois 67