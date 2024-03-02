Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Akron Zips

Current Records: N. Illinois 10-18, Akron 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Akron. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Tuesday, the Zips came up short against the Bobcats and fell 74-67.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois must've know the odds they were up against on Tuesday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Rockets 75-72. The win was some much needed relief for N. Illinois as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Zips' loss dropped their record down to 20-8. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 10-18.

Akron took their victory against the Huskies in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 73-51. With Akron ahead 35-16 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Akron is a big 16-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.