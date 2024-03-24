Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Grand Canyon 27-4, Alabama 21-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane, Washington TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Alabama and Charleston didn't disappoint and broke past the 172.5 point over/under on Friday. Alabama came out on top against Charleston by a score of 109-96. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 30 points along with five assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last seven times he's played. Another player making a difference was Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon waltzed into their match on Friday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with a 75-66 win over Saint Mary's.

Grand Canyon's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Gabe McGlothan, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ray Harrison was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists.

Alabama's win bumped their record up to 22-11. As for Grand Canyon, their win bumped their record up to 30-4.

Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-7 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Alabama is a solid 6-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.

