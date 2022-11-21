Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Albany

Current Records: Austin Peay 2-2; Albany 2-3

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will square off against the Austin Peay Governors at noon ET Monday at Ocean Center. Austin Peay will be strutting in after a win while the Great Danes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Albany found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 99-79 punch to the gut against the Saint Joseph's Hawks this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Thursday Austin Peay sidestepped the South Florida Bulls for a 62-60 victory. Four players on Austin Peay scored in the double digits: forward Sean Durugordon (15), guard Caleb Stone-Carrawell (12), center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (11), and forward Shon Robinson (10).

Albany is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Great Danes are now 2-3 while the Governors sit at 2-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Austin Peays have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Governors are a 3-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.