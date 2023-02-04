Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-12; Alcorn State 10-11

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves are 11-2 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The Braves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alcorn State proved too difficult a challenge. Alcorn State skirted past Grambling 63-60.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home this past Saturday as they won 88-72.

The wins brought Alcorn State up to 10-11 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 10-12. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

Series History

Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.