Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alcorn State
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-12; Alcorn State 10-11
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves are 11-2 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The Braves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Grambling Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Alcorn State proved too difficult a challenge. Alcorn State skirted past Grambling 63-60.
Meanwhile, the Golden Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at home this past Saturday as they won 88-72.
The wins brought Alcorn State up to 10-11 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 10-12. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Alcorn State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 100 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77
- Feb 05, 2022 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
- Jan 18, 2021 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48
- Feb 17, 2020 - Alcorn State 60 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 20, 2020 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
- Feb 18, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 21, 2019 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - Alcorn State 84 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Jan 15, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 13, 2017 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Alcorn State 82 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
- Feb 15, 2016 - Alcorn State 79 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60
- Jan 18, 2016 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65