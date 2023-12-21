Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 6-6, App. State 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will take on the App. State Mountaineers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UNC-Ash. can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They snuck past the Bulldogs with a 79-75 victory. The success was a return to things as normal for UNC-Ash., who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 87-62 upset defeat to Auburn.

Meanwhile, App. State had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.4 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Bulldogs as the Mountaineers made off with a 80-59 win. App. State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won five games by 20 points or more this season.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 6-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 101.8 points per game. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 9-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNC-Ash. and App. State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.