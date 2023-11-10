Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-0, Arkansas 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bud Walton Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Gardner-Webb took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 98-58 victory over the at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past the Braves, posting a 93-59 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-22.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arkansas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tramon Mark, who earned 16 points. Khalif Battle was another key contributor, earning 21 points.

The Bulldogs and the Razorbacks both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Gardner-Webb is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 12-15-1 record against the spread.

Gardner-Webb lost to Arkansas on the road by a decisive 86-69 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 23-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.