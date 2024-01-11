Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Texas State 6-9, Arkansas State 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas State is 1-9 against Texas State since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. One thing working in Arkansas State's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three matches.

The matchup between Arkansas State and Old Dominion on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Red Wolves enjoyed a cozy 90-75 victory over the Monarchs. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Arkansas State did.

Meanwhile, Texas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to the Thundering Herd 79-75.

The Red Wolves pushed their record up to 6-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 20 points. As for the Bobcats, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Texas State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.