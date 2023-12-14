Halftime Report

Auburn is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UNC-Ash. 39-27.

If Auburn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, UNC-Ash. will have to make due with a 5-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-5, Auburn 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Auburn will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Von Braun Center. Auburn will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Ash. will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Auburn scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Hoosiers on the road to the tune of 104-76. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Auburn, Auburn is are in good company: they have won three games by 24 points or more this season.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Aden Holloway, who scored 24 points, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Those seven assists set a new season-high mark for Williams. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Donaldson, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact UNC-Ash. found out the hard way on Saturday. The contest between the Bulldogs and the Catamounts wasn't particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 78-63. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UNC-Ash. has scored all season.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 as the team secured a 67-41 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 19.5-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.