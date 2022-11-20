Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Boston College

Current Records: Tarleton State 2-1; Boston College 3-1

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will take on the Boston College Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Tarleton State beat the Belmont Bruins 89-81 this past Friday. Four players on the Texans scored in the double digits: Freddy Hicks (26), guard Lue Williams (16), guard Shamir Bogues (14), and forward Jakorie Smith (12).

Meanwhile, BC had enough points to win and then some against the George Mason Patriots this past Friday, taking their contest 71-56. The top scorer for the Eagles was guard Makai Ashton-Langford (17 points).

Tarleton State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Tarleton State to 2-1 and BC to 3-1. In their victory, the Texans relied heavily on Freddy Hicks, who had 26 points along with eight rebounds. BC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.