Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: UCSB 12-8, Cal-Baker. 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. is on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Gauchos are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Cal-Baker. pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Gauchos.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cal-Baker. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Beach. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Cal-Baker. considering their 50-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies.

The Roadrunners have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

Cal-Baker. couldn't quite finish off the Gauchos in their previous matchup back in January and fell 66-64. Will Cal-Baker. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCSB is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Cal-Baker..