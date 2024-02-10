Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: UCLA 12-11, California 10-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

California is 1-9 against the Bruins since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but California ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Trojans by a score of 83-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for California.

California's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaylon Tyson, who shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Tyson is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jalen Cone, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, UCLA scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with an 82-74 win over the Cardinal. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 112 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCLA to victory, but perhaps none more so than Adem Bona, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Bona didn't help UCLA's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Lazar Stefanovic, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Golden Bears' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-13. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Bruins, the victory (which was their fourth in a row) raised their record to 12-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: California have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given California's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.

California was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bruins when the teams last played back in January, winning 66-57. Will California repeat their success, or do the Bruins have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCLA has won 9 out of their last 10 games against California.