Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Buffalo after losing nine in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Central Michigan 36-18.

If Buffalo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-11 in no time. On the other hand, Central Michigan will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Buffalo 1-11, Central Michigan 5-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo is 9-1 against Central Michigan since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Buffalo has now lost nine straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 15.

The point spread may have favored Buffalo last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Purple Eagles. That's two games in a row now that Buffalo has lost by exactly six points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Central Michigan found out the hard way on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Ramblers on the road and fell 73-35. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Central Michigan has scored all season.

The Bulls bumped their record down to 1-11 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for the Chippewas, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Central Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Buffalo against Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 63-35 victory. With Buffalo ahead 36-14 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Central Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Chippewas slightly, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.