Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs
Current Records: Wofford 17-14, Chattanooga 20-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.
What to Know
Chattanooga has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest.
The point spread may have favored Chattanooga last Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Catamounts.
Meanwhile, the Terriers were able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets on Saturday, taking the game 74-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wofford.
The Mocs' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-11. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 17-14.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Chattanooga strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Chattanooga 81 vs. Wofford 65
- Jan 24, 2024 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 65
- Mar 05, 2023 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59