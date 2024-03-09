Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Wofford 17-14, Chattanooga 20-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Chattanooga has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest.

The point spread may have favored Chattanooga last Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-63 punch to the gut against the Catamounts.

Meanwhile, the Terriers were able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets on Saturday, taking the game 74-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wofford.

The Mocs' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-11. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 17-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Chattanooga strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.