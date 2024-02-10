Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: William & Mary 8-16, Delaware 15-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Bob Carpenter Center. William & Mary is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Delaware will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Towson typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Delaware proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 74-62. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Delaware did.

Delaware relied on the efforts of Jyare Davis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Tribe were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 68-64 to the Hawks.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Moss, who scored 20 points.

Even though they lost, William & Mary smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season. As for the Tribe, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Delaware against the Tribe when the teams last played last Thursday as the squad secured a 81-53 victory. Will Delaware repeat their success, or do the Tribe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware has won 6 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.