Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Duke

Current Records: Virginia Tech 16-12; Duke 20-8

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia Tech and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke should still be feeling good after a win, while the Hokies will be looking to get back in the win column.

Virginia Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-70 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. Forward Grant Basile had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Duke and the Louisville Cardinals on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Duke wrapped it up with a 79-62 victory at home. The Blue Devils' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Mark Mitchell led the charge as he had 13 points.

The Hokies are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Virginia Tech is now 16-12 while Duke sits at 20-8. Duke is 12-7 after wins this year, and Virginia Tech is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $200.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke and Virginia Tech both have six wins in their last 12 games.