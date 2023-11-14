Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1, FAU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the FAU Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact Eastern Michigan proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 70-60. The win was just what Eastern Michigan needed coming off of a 94-55 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, FAU had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Ramblers on Wednesday.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Nick Boyd, who earned 13 points along with 3 steals.

The win got the Eagles back to even at 1-1. As for the Owls, their victory bumped their record up to 1-0.

Eastern Michigan was pulverized by FAU 101-73 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FAU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.