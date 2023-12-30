Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: FAU 10-2, FGCU 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will finish 2023 at home by hosting the FAU Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FGCU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 victory over the Lions. The win made it back-to-back wins for FGCU.

Meanwhile, FAU also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Saturday. They slipped by the Wildcats 96-95. The victory was nothing new for FAU as they're now sitting on three straight.

FAU can attribute much of their success to Jalen Gaffney, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, and Johnell Davis, who scored 35 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. That's the first time this season that Davis scored 30 or more points.

The Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Owls, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season.

FGCU took a serious blow against FAU in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 85-53. Will FGCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

FAU has won 3 out of their last 5 games against FGCU.