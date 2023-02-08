Who's Playing
Richmond @ George Washington
Current Records: Richmond 12-12; George Washington 11-12
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials are 2-11 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. George Washington and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. The Spiders should still be riding high after a victory, while George Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
A win for George Washington just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 93-67 loss to the Duquesne Dukes might stick with them for a while. It was supposed to be a close game, and George Washington was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard James Bishop wasn't much of a difference maker for the Colonials; Bishop finished with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Spiders beat the Fordham Rams 68-58 on Sunday. Forward Matt Grace was the offensive standout of the matchup for Richmond, picking up 21 points in addition to five rebounds.
George Washington is now 11-12 while Richmond sits at 12-12. Richmond is 5-6 after wins this season, and George Washington is 6-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Spiders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Richmond have won 11 out of their last 13 games against George Washington.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Richmond 73 vs. George Washington 63
- Feb 22, 2022 - Richmond 84 vs. George Washington 71
- Feb 26, 2020 - Richmond 73 vs. George Washington 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Richmond 76 vs. George Washington 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - Richmond 89 vs. George Washington 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Richmond 76 vs. George Washington 56
- Feb 21, 2018 - George Washington 103 vs. Richmond 77
- Jan 13, 2018 - Richmond 78 vs. George Washington 68
- Mar 10, 2017 - Richmond 70 vs. George Washington 67
- Feb 04, 2017 - Richmond 84 vs. George Washington 75
- Jan 08, 2017 - Richmond 77 vs. George Washington 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - George Washington 73 vs. Richmond 61
- Jan 28, 2016 - Richmond 98 vs. George Washington 90