Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Army 9-17, Holy Cross 8-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Center Arena -- Worcester, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Army has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hart Center Arena. Army's defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Crusaders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.4% better than the opposition, a fact Army proved on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 65-50 victory over the Terriers.

Holy Cross won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Crusaders lost to the Raiders, and the Crusaders lost bad. The score wound up at 85-55. Holy Cross has not had much luck with the Raiders recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

The Black Knights' victory bumped their record up to 9-17. As for the Crusaders, their loss dropped their record down to 8-18.

Army beat the Crusaders 70-57 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Army since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.