Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Oakland 0-1, Illinois 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Center. Oakland might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up nine turnovers on Monday.

Oakland had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buckeyes.

Despite their defeat, Oakland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trey Townsend, who earned 17 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Illinois was far and away the favorite against Eastern Illinois. The Fighting Illini put a hurting on the Panthers at home to the tune of 80-52. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, as Illinois did.

Among those leading the charge was Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who earned 18 points. Another player making a difference was Terrence Shannon Jr., who earned 16 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Buckeyes' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Golden Grizzlies' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.