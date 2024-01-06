Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: UCF 9-3, Kansas State 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas

Fred Bramlage Coliseum -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCF has enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UCF Knights and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UCF scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Wildcats, posting a 98-54 win at home. UCF might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won five contests by 23 points or more this season.

Jaylin Sellers was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 19 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Kansas State proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 62-55 win over the Cougars. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Kansas State.

Kansas State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cam Carter, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was David N'Guessan, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.