Halftime Report

Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lafayette 36-23.

Bucknell has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Bucknell 6-12, Lafayette 6-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Bucknell and Lafayette are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. Bucknell pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Leopards.

Last Wednesday, the Bison strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 73-57. That 16 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette entered their tilt with Holy Cross with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Leopards managed a 72-68 win over the Crusaders on Wednesday.

The Bison's win bumped their record up to 6-12. As for the Leopards, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-12.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Lafayette is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Bucknell beat Lafayette 75-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lafayette is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lafayette and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.