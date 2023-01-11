Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-9; Long Beach State 7-9
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Mustangs and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid.
Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.
Meanwhile, Long Beach State ended up a good deal behind the UC Irvine Anteaters when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-70.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
Series History
Long Beach State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 78 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Long Beach State 74 vs. Cal Poly 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Long Beach State 64 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Mar 05, 2020 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal Poly 92 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Cal Poly 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal Poly 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - Long Beach State 87 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cal Poly 78 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Long Beach State 98 vs. Cal Poly 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cal Poly 96 vs. Long Beach State 92