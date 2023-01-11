Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-9; Long Beach State 7-9

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-10 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Mustangs and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Walter Pyramid.

Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State ended up a good deal behind the UC Irvine Anteaters when they played this past Saturday, losing 87-70.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

Series History

Long Beach State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Cal Poly.