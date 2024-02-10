Who's Playing
Colgate Raiders @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
Current Records: Colgate 16-8, Loyola Maryland 5-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Loyola Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Wednesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Greyhounds made off with a 44-43 victory over the Eagles.
Meanwhile, Colgate had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.3 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Terriers.
The Greyhounds' win bumped their record up to 5-19. As for the Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Colgate shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-3 against the spread).
Loyola Maryland might still be hurting after the devastating 78-55 loss they got from the Raiders in their previous matchup back in January. Will Loyola Maryland have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Colgate is a big 11-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 131.5 points.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Colgate 78 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Mar 02, 2023 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 73
- Jan 30, 2023 - Colgate 76 vs. Loyola Maryland 63
- Dec 30, 2022 - Colgate 101 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colgate 64 vs. Loyola Maryland 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Colgate 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 52
- Mar 14, 2021 - Colgate 85 vs. Loyola Maryland 72
- Feb 16, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 84 vs. Colgate 80
- Jan 08, 2020 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola Maryland 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Loyola Maryland 72