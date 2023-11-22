Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Maryland after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMBC 57-24. Maryland's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Friday with time still left to play.

If Maryland keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: UMBC 3-2, Maryland 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UMBC has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Xfinity Center. UMBC has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, the Retrievers didn't have too much trouble with the Greyhounds at home as they won 94-79.

Meanwhile, Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Wildcats on the road by a decisive 57-40 margin. Maryland found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21% worse than the opposition.

The Retrievers now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

UMBC must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 19.5-point spread they're up against.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maryland is a big 19.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Maryland has won both of the games they've played against UMBC in the last 6 years.

Dec 29, 2022 - Maryland 80 vs. UMBC 64

Dec 29, 2017 - Maryland 66 vs. UMBC 45

Injury Report for Maryland

Chance Stephens: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Mady Traore: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Braden Pierce: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UMBC

No Injury Information