Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Massachusetts Minutemen

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-12, Massachusetts 14-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: USA Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.99

What to Know

Rhode Island and the Minutemen are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mullins Center. Rhode Island pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 11.5-point favorite Minutemen.

Rhode Island's and the Colonials' match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Rams turned on the heat in the second half with 53 points. The Rams were the clear victor by a 88-65 margin over the Colonials.

Zek Montgomery was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with five rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Jaden House was another key contributor, scoring 23 points.

Meanwhile, the Minutemen couldn't handle the Bonnies on Wednesday and fell 79-73. Massachusetts got off to an early lead (up 13 with 5:42 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Matt Cross, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. He didn't help Massachusetts' cause all that much against the Patriots last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Keon Thompson, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rams' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-12. As for the Minutemen, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rhode Island beat the Minutemen 89-77 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rhode Island since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Massachusetts is a big 11.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Massachusetts and Rhode Island both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.