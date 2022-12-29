Who's Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 7-6; Memphis 10-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the South Florida Bulls will be on the road. South Florida and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. The Bulls haven't won a game against Memphis since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The stars were brightly shining for South Florida in a 92-73 win over the New Jersey Tech Highlanders last week. Four players on South Florida scored in the double digits: guard Selton Miguel (23), guard Tyler Harris (22), center Russel Tchewa (14), and guard Jamir Chaplin (13).

Meanwhile, Memphis made easy work of the Alabama State Hornets last Wednesday and carried off an 83-61 victory. The Tigers' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 25 points along with seven boards.

The Bulls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped South Florida to 7-6 and Memphis to 10-3. In South Florida's victory, Tyler Harris shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points and six assists and Selton Miguel had 23 points. We'll see if Memphis have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 13 games against South Florida.