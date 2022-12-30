Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Michigan State

Current Records: Buffalo 6-6; Michigan State 8-4

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls and the Michigan State Spartans will round out the year against one another at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bulls took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 129-62 win over the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for MSU in a 67-54 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies last Wednesday. The top scorers for the Spartans were forward Joey Hauser (16 points) and guard Jaden Akins (15 points).

Buffalo have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Bulls are now 6-6 while MSU sits at 8-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo is 26th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. MSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.