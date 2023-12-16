Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 5-4, Michigan 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. Michigan will be strutting in after a win while Eastern Michigan will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Michigan had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Hawkeyes by a score of 90-80 on Sunday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to Tarris Reed Jr., who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reed Jr. has scored all season. Terrance Williams II was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Golden Grizzlies last Friday and fell 77-63. It was the first time this season that Eastern Michigan let down their fans at home.

The win got the Wolverines back to even at 5-5. As for the Eagles, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-4.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Michigan's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Michigan beat Eastern Michigan 88-83 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will Michigan repeat their success, or does Eastern Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a big 23.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.