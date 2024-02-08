Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ Morehead State Eagles
Current Records: SIUE 13-10, Morehead State 18-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Morehead State is heading back home. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena. SIUE took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Eagles beat the Golden Eagles 67-60.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SIUE last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SIUE in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost three in a row.
The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-10.
Looking forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2 against the spread).
Morehead State came up short against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, falling 61-48. Will Morehead State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Morehead State is a big 10.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 132.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.
- Jan 13, 2024 - SIUE 61 vs. Morehead State 48
- Jan 28, 2023 - Morehead State 55 vs. SIUE 50
- Jan 19, 2023 - Morehead State 67 vs. SIUE 58
- Feb 26, 2022 - SIUE 77 vs. Morehead State 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Morehead State 77 vs. SIUE 74
- Feb 22, 2021 - Morehead State 56 vs. SIUE 48
- Dec 18, 2020 - SIUE 69 vs. Morehead State 65
- Feb 06, 2020 - Morehead State 58 vs. SIUE 49
- Jan 09, 2020 - Morehead State 83 vs. SIUE 77
- Mar 06, 2019 - Morehead State 72 vs. SIUE 68