Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 13-10, Morehead State 18-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Morehead State is heading back home. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Johnson Arena. SIUE took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Morehead State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Eagles beat the Golden Eagles 67-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SIUE last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to the Skyhawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SIUE in their matchups with the Skyhawks: they've now lost three in a row.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-10.

Looking forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2 against the spread).

Morehead State came up short against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, falling 61-48. Will Morehead State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Morehead State is a big 10.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.