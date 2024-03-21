Halftime Report

N. Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Wagner 40-28.

If N. Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 28-7 in no time. On the other hand, Wagner will have to make due with a 17-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Wagner 13-15, N. Carolina 25-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Wagner has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the N. Carolina Tar Heels are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center in a Northeast postseason contest. Wagner is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

Wagner posted their closest win since February 15th on Tuesday. They skirted past the Bison 71-68.

Wagner can attribute much of their success to Melvin Council Jr., who scored 21 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Council Jr. didn't help Wagner's cause all that much against Merrimack last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Julian Brown was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of eight wins, N. Carolina's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 84-76 to the Wolfpack. N. Carolina found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition.

N. Carolina's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RJ Davis, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Armando Bacot who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Davis is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Seahawks' win bumped their record up to 17-15. As for the Tar Heels, their defeat dropped their record down to 27-7.

Odds

N. Carolina is a big 25-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tar Heels, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

