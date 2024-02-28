Who's Playing
FGCU Eagles @ North Florida Ospreys
Current Records: FGCU 12-17, North Florida 15-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
After three games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the FGCU Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. North Florida might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.
After a 82-74 finish the last time they played, North Florida and the Dolphins decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Ospreys took a 62-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dolphins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Florida has scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Florida struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, FGCU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 90-81.
The Ospreys' loss dropped their record down to 15-14. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 12-17.
Looking forward, North Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep North Florida's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Eagles over their last nine matchups.
Everything went North Florida's way against the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January as the Ospreys made off with a 78-58 win. With North Florida ahead 47-24 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Odds
North Florida is a 3.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144 points.
Series History
North Florida and FGCU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - North Florida 78 vs. FGCU 58
- Feb 09, 2023 - FGCU 68 vs. North Florida 66
- Jan 07, 2023 - FGCU 82 vs. North Florida 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - North Florida 70 vs. FGCU 64
- Jan 05, 2022 - FGCU 74 vs. North Florida 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - North Florida 69 vs. FGCU 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - North Florida 89 vs. FGCU 74
- Jan 27, 2019 - FGCU 88 vs. North Florida 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - North Florida 87 vs. FGCU 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - FGCU 95 vs. North Florida 72