Who's Playing

Illinois @ Penn State

Current Records: Illinois 17-7; Penn State 14-11

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Illinois will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Fighting Illini proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois walked away with a 69-60 win. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Coleman Hawkins led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Maryland Terrapins. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: guard Kanye Clary (17), guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (14), guard Seth Lundy (11), and guard Myles Dread (11).

The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Penn State's loss took them down to 14-11 while Illinois' win pulled them up to 17-7. If Illinois want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Nittany Lions' Kanye Clary, who had 17 points, and Jalen Pickett, who had 15 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.24

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.