Who's Playing
Illinois @ Penn State
Current Records: Illinois 17-7; Penn State 14-11
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Illinois will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Fighting Illini proved too difficult a challenge. Illinois walked away with a 69-60 win. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Coleman Hawkins led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the Maryland Terrapins. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: guard Kanye Clary (17), guard Jalen Pickett (15), guard Andrew Funk (14), guard Seth Lundy (11), and guard Myles Dread (11).
The Fighting Illini are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Penn State's loss took them down to 14-11 while Illinois' win pulled them up to 17-7. If Illinois want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Nittany Lions' Kanye Clary, who had 17 points, and Jalen Pickett, who had 15 points and five assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.24
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Illinois.
- Dec 10, 2022 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 59
- Mar 03, 2022 - Illinois 60 vs. Penn State 55
- Jan 19, 2021 - Illinois 79 vs. Penn State 65
- Dec 23, 2020 - Illinois 98 vs. Penn State 81
- Feb 18, 2020 - Illinois 62 vs. Penn State 56
- Mar 10, 2019 - Penn State 72 vs. Illinois 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Penn State 74 vs. Illinois 52
- Feb 11, 2017 - Penn State 83 vs. Illinois 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Penn State 71 vs. Illinois 67
- Mar 06, 2016 - Penn State 86 vs. Illinois 79