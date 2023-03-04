Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Princeton

Current Records: Pennsylvania 17-11; Princeton 18-8

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy clash at noon ET March 4 at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Saturday, Princeton narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Harvard Crimson 58-56.

Meanwhile, UPenn beat the Dartmouth Big Green 89-79 on Saturday.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Princeton, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Princeton up to 18-8 and UPenn to 17-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Princeton is 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. The Quakers have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Princeton have won all of the games they've played against Pennsylvania in the last three years.