Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Arizona 8-0, Purdue 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers will take on the Arizona Wildcats in a holiday battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Purdue and Alabama didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Boilermakers came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 92-86. Purdue was down 30-18 with 9:55 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Braden Smith and Zach Edey were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former scored 27 points along with eight assists and five rebounds and the latter scored 35 points along with seven rebounds. The game was Edey's third in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by a 98-73 margin over the Badgers. Arizona might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won six contests by 25 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pelle Larsson, who scored 21 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Larsson has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Caleb Love, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Boilermakers and bumps their season record up to 9-1. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Purdue have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Purdue took their win against Arizona in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 by a conclusive 89-64. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.