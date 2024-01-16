Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Charlotte 9-7, Rice 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Rice will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Rice Owls and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Rice is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Charlotte will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Friday, the Owls came up short against the Bulls and fell 81-73. Rice got off to an early lead (up 12 with 2:28 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Max Fiedler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 19 rebounds. Those 19 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the 49ers earned a 66-58 win over the Roadrunners on Saturday. That's two games straight that Charlotte has won by exactly eight points.

Charlotte's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dishon Jackson, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds. Jackson has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Igor Milicic Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for the 49ers, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-7.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Rice's sizeable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rice ended up a good deal behind Charlotte in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 70-54. Will Rice have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Charlotte is a slight 2-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Rice has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.