Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: VCU 19-9, Richmond 21-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

Richmond is 2-8 against the Rams since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Robins Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Richmond had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They strolled past the Billikens with points to spare, taking the game 80-64. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% better than the opposition, as Richmond's was.

Richmond can attribute much of their success to Neal Quinn, who scored 14 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, and Jordan King, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 4 assists. King didn't help Richmond's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Rams made easy work of the Rams on Wednesday and carried off a 88-67 win. With VCU ahead 42-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

VCU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Joe Bamisile, who scored 24 points along with two steals. Max Shulga was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five rebounds.

The Spiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 16 of their last 18 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-7 record this season. As for the Rams, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-9.

Looking ahead, Richmond is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Richmond came up short against the Rams when the teams last played back in February, falling 63-52. Will Richmond have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Richmond is a 3-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.