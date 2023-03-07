Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Richmond

Regular Season Records: Massachusetts 15-15; Richmond 14-17

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Minutemen will be strutting in after a win while Richmond will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Spiders were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-60 to the George Mason Patriots. This is Richmond's third heartbreak in a row against GMU following a 62-58 loss last December. The top scorer for Richmond was forward Tyler Burton (17 points).

Meanwhile, UMass strolled past the St. Bonaventure Bonnies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 71-60. The Minutemen's guard RJ Luis filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spiders are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13-1 against the spread when favored.

Richmond came up short against UMass when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 85-76. Can Richmond avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.28

Odds

The Spiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond have won six out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.