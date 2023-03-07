Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Richmond
Regular Season Records: Massachusetts 15-15; Richmond 14-17
What to Know
The Richmond Spiders and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Minutemen will be strutting in after a win while Richmond will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Spiders were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-60 to the George Mason Patriots. This is Richmond's third heartbreak in a row against GMU following a 62-58 loss last December. The top scorer for Richmond was forward Tyler Burton (17 points).
Meanwhile, UMass strolled past the St. Bonaventure Bonnies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 71-60. The Minutemen's guard RJ Luis filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Spiders are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-13-1 against the spread when favored.
Richmond came up short against UMass when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 85-76. Can Richmond avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.28
Odds
The Spiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spiders as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Richmond have won six out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Massachusetts 85 vs. Richmond 76
- Jan 05, 2022 - Richmond 80 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Feb 23, 2021 - Richmond 79 vs. Massachusetts 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Richmond 95 vs. Massachusetts 71
- Mar 06, 2019 - Massachusetts 87 vs. Richmond 79
- Feb 28, 2018 - Richmond 90 vs. Massachusetts 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - Richmond 75 vs. Massachusetts 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Richmond 69 vs. Massachusetts 53