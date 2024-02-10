Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-7, Rutgers 12-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Jersey Mike's Arena. Wisconsin is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Wisconsin on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Wolverines 72-68.

Despite their loss, Wisconsin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AJ Storr, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. Storr didn't help Wisconsin's cause all that much against the Boilermakers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Wahl, who scored 12 points along with three steals.

Maryland typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Rutgers proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 56-53 victory over the Terrapins. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Rutgers.

The Badgers' defeat dropped their record down to 16-7. As for the Scarlet Knights, their win bumped their record up to 12-10.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Wisconsin just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Rutgers, though, as they've only made 38.8% of their shots this season. Given Wisconsin's sizable advantage in that area, the Scarlet Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wisconsin and the Scarlet Knights were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but the Badgers came up empty-handed after a 58-57 defeat. Can Wisconsin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rutgers.