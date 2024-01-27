Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Montana 13-7, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at The Nest. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of three wins, Montana's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 72-46 loss at the hands of the Vikings. Montana found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacramento State in their matchups with Montana State: they've now lost six in a row.

The Grizzlies' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for the Hornets, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-13.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Montana haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Sacramento State, though, as they've been averaging 14.9 turnovers per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Sacramento State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Odds

Montana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.