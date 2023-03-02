Who's Playing

App. State @ South Alabama

Regular Season Records: App. State 16-15; South Alabama 16-15

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers are 4-12 against the South Alabama Jaguars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Appalachian State and South Alabama are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney.

The Mountaineers came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles last Friday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns last week, falling 74-64.

Appalachian State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Appalachian State, who are 14-14 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama have won 12 out of their last 16 games against App. State.