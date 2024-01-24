Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-13, Southern Illinois 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Valparaiso Beacons and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Banterra Center. Southern Illinois is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Valparaiso in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Beacons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Flames, taking the game 84-77. Valparaiso was down 33-21 with 4:18 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

Ola Ajiboye and Cooper Schwieger were among the main playmakers for Valparaiso as the former scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and the latter scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaxon Edwards, who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

The Beacons' victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-13. As for the Salukis, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

While only Valparaiso took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Wednesday, Southern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be Valparaiso's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2-1 against the spread).

Valparaiso came up short against Southern Illinois in their previous meeting two weeks ago, falling 77-68. Can Valparaiso avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a big 14-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.