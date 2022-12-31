Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Southern Utah

Current Records: UTRGV 8-5; Southern Utah 9-5

What to Know

The UTRGV Vaqueros are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at America First Event Center. Southern Utah should still be riding high after a win, while the Vaqueros will be looking to right the ship.

UTRGV's 2022 ended with an 81-66 loss against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah was expected to lose against the New Mexico St. Aggies on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Southern Utah ultimately received the gift of a 79-75 victory from a begrudging New Mexico St. squad.

UTRGV have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Vaqueros are now 8-5 while the Thunderbirds sit at 9-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTRGV is 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.9 on average. Southern Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 89.2 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.