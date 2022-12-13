Who's Playing

Longwood @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Longwood 5-5; St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-5

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Longwood Lancers at 2 p.m. ET. The Terriers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday, falling 68-59.

Meanwhile, the game between Longwood and the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Lancers falling 81-63. Guard Isaiah Wilkins had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Longwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.