Who's Playing
Longwood @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Longwood 5-5; St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-5
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will look to defend their home court on Tuesday against the Longwood Lancers at 2 p.m. ET. The Terriers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday, falling 68-59.
Meanwhile, the game between Longwood and the Wichita State Shockers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Lancers falling 81-63. Guard Isaiah Wilkins had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
Series History
Longwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Longwood 86 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 77